Beyond Politics: Your Break from Politics | Black Holes, Skygazing, and Going to Mars

From time to time, we all need a break from the news, current events, and politics. On this show, the way we do that is to go way, way beyond politics every few months, and hear about what’s going on at the frontier of human discovery in space.

Today we talk about the amazing views of all the planets in our solar system available in the sky right now, the first image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy, the plan to return to the moon and send humans to Mars, and a postcard from interstellar space and decades ago from the Voyager spacecraft. Our guest is “The SKYGUY,” John S. Gianforte, an Astronomer and Director of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Observatory.