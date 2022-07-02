Cail & Company with Dakota Smart

21-year-old, Dakota Smart Singer/Songwriter, known for his melodic piano riffs and dreamy vocals. An accomplished musician, Dakota’s main instrument is piano, he also plays guitar, ukulele, and drums. He is an ASCAP Writer/Publisher and has written over 100 songs. He performs original music and covers all over New England, as both a solo artist and with a backing band. In 2017, he toured with an opening band for legendary, Three Dog Night!

To follow Dakota on his musical journey, visit his website: http://dakotasmart.com/