The New England Take: Chris Maidment

Chris Maidment, former reporter at NH Journal and currently grassroots organizer at Americans for Prosperity NH, discusses the Newfields Police Prosecutor dropping charges against him after 18 months stemming from his covering of protests outside Gov. Chris Sununu’s house. Read the article on the case update on NH Journal at https://nhjournal.com/newfields-prosecutor-finally-drops-case-against-nhjournal-reporter/

