The New England Take: New Hampshire Children’s System of Care

Michele Watson, Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor at NAMI New Hampshire, discusses the new resources available on New Hampshire Children’s System of Care’s website https://NHCSOC.org, dedicated to providing children, youth, and their families an easy to use mental and behavioral health resource and support directory.

