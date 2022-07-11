The New England Take: Damien Fisher, NH Journal

Reporter Damien Fisher of NH Journal discusses his reporting on the Manchester School Board keeping a student’s gender transition a secret from their parents and the launch of state’s housing initiative InvestNH.
Articles discussed
- https://nhjournal.com/msd-no-comment-on-keeping-students-trans-activity-secret-from-parents/
- https://nhjournal.com/sununu-launches-100m-investnh-initiative-to-fight-housing-shortage/
