Cail & Company LIVE with Dr. Barry Taylor

On this mornings episode of, “Cail & Company LIVE,” we welcome back Dr. Barry Taylor, author of “Love Your Body: Your Path to Transformation, Health and Healing.”

Dr. Barry Taylor is a trained Naturopathic Physician and healer who has practiced Naturopathic Medicine since 1978.

His conventional and alternative diagnostic and therapeutic skills have continually proven successful with many complicated conditions such as weight management, allergies and compromised immune functioning, hormone imbalances as well as digestive and musculoskeletal challenges.

He is passionate about educating, guiding, and teaching his clients, how to make healthy, effective choices that keep them mentally and physically strong, and vital throughout their lives.

Dr. Taylor’s integrative approach makes him a rarity in the medical field and he works with clients from all over the world. He teaches them how to cope effectively and heal many different unwanted physical and emotional patterns such as depression, stress, and anxiety. He coaches his clients to transform their relationship to their symptoms so they feel powerful and inspired. His patients become enthusiastically engaged to embrace their challenges, and create strategies and action plans that assist them in leading healthier lives.

Dr. Taylor uses natural medicines like herbs, vitamins, and homeopathies that work to create harmony within the body and mind. He works holistically to integrate all aspects of a person’s life: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual and his vision of healing recognizes and respects the power of the human body to heal itself. Because of Dr. Taylor’s unique expertise, traditional doctors consult with him to learn holistic and natural approaches to pass on to their own patients.

Dr. Taylor was Chief Consultant on Complementary Medicine for NBC News in New England from 1991-2005 and has participated in dozens of TV programs about natural medicine, nutrition and supplements, and the role they play in optimal functioning. He has been recognized as an integrative medicine expert for the last 35 years and has lectured at most of the world’s leading health spas as well as hospitals, clinics and corporations. Dr. Taylor has treated thousands of clients and taught his LOVE YOUR BODY Program, based on his core wellness philosophy, to over ten thousand people. He is an international speaker and has delivered workshops and seminars on how to use natural therapies to encourage the body to heal.

For more information on Dr. Barry Taylor, please visit his website: https://drbarrytaylor.com/