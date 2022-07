The Supreme Court has just decided to limit what the EPA can do to regulate carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act. So the big question now is: what’s next? Christy Goldfuss, Senior Vice President of Energy and Environment Policy at the Center for American Progress, explains how we’ve regulated air pollution in this country under the Clean Air Act, what happened in the West Virginia v. EPA case, and what the future of carbon emission limits looks like now.

Share this: Share

Reddit