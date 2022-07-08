Beyond Politics: Rethinking What We Do Online In Post-Dobbs America | The Very Real Threat

Privacy experts and pro-choice advocates are trying to get a handle on a new threat in post-Dobbs America: that our online behavior in apps, searches, or even just keeping our phones in in our pocket at the wrong time could send women or doctors to jail. Its a wild west of data collection and sale out there, and the new patchwork of abortion laws across states could mean that our digital footprints create very real legal perils.

What if you need an abortion and you’re in a state like Texas that puts a bounty on you? What if there’s a new law that allows prosecutors to go after doctors if they provide care to women crossing state lines from states where abortion is restricted? How much information are we putting out, who might get it, and how might it be used against us? Rob Shavell, CEO of digital privacy provider Abine, joins to explain this emerging issue.