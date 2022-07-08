New Hampshire Bulletin: Firearms and Funding

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk about the impact of the new federal firearms laws, as well as school security and housing funding. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

