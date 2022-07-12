Beyond Politics: Behind the Scenes with Democrats’ Best Ad Maker

Mark Putnam has helped to elect 11 governors, 10 senators and dozens of House members. He may be best known for the fact that when Barack Obama had enough money in 2008 to produce not a 30 second ad but a 30-minute film, he turned to Mark Putnam to direct it. According to the Washington Post, Mark has “a reputation in Beltway circles as the go-to guy for candidates running tough races in red states.”

So as the Democrats face down an election cycle with nothing but tough races, Mark joins the show to tell some amazing stories from his decades behind the camera working with America’s top leaders. Plus, he reveals his hints for how to make an effective ad in this day and age and what Democrats need to do in 2022 and beyond.