On another episode of “Cail & Company LIVE,” Ken interviews Meggin Dail, President of the Pittsfield Players & David Adams Cleveland, author of the book, “Gods of Deception.”

For more information on the Pittsfield Players, visit https://www.pittsfieldplayers.org/

For more information on “Gods of Deception,” and the author David Adams Cleveland, visit https://davidadamscleveland.com/