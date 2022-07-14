Cail & Company LIVE with Brian Coombes

Welcome back to another episode of, “Cail & Company LIVE!” Ken interviews Brian Coombes from Rocking Horse Studio in Pittsfield, NH. Brian talks about his recent ventures to London, recording Rocking Horse Music Club’s new album “Circus Of Wire Dolls.”

For more information on Rocking Horse Studio, visit https://rockinghorsestudio.com/

For more information on Rocking Horse Music Club, visit http://rockinghorsemusicclub.com

Check out their intro video HERE:

Pictured – Rocking Horse & friends at Abbey Road, December 2021. L to R: guest singer Tim Bowness, Patrik Gochez, guest Tony Grappone, Brian Coombes, guest singer Ms. Amy Birks, Rocking Horse engineer Josh Kimball, and guest singer Noel McCalla.