New Hampshire Bulletin: Shibinette’s Career and PTSD Training

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning about the NH DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette resigning and new required PTSD training forcorrections officers and first responders. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/07/13/lori-shibinette-who-helped-lead-states-covid-response-to-resign-as-dhhs-commissioner/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/new-law-requires-ptsd-training-for-corrections-officers-first-responders/