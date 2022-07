Neil Levesque, Executive Director at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, talks about his hiking travels in Alaska and current politics.

Second guest, Marshall Jon Fisher is a writer whose work has appeared in the Atlantic Monthly, Discover Magazine, Doubletake magazine, and Harper’s. Ken and Marshall chat about his most recent book, “Seventeen And Oh.”

Visit Marshall’s website at https://marshalljonfisher.wixsite.com/marshalljonfisher