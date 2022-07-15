Beyond Politics: Do Democrats Even Have a Message?

Mark Bergman has advised some of America’s best-known political leaders on effective messaging…and he’s worried. We need to do better among non-college educated voters, but he says that “the Democratic Party is not giving them an option and an economic alternative. They agree with us on all these other issues, but the Democratic party needs an economic message. Can you tell me what it is? I couldn’t.”

Mark and Matt run through how things are shaping up not just for the midterms but beyond, and how Democrats can start to make more inroads with the voters that they desperately need.