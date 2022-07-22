Great Ideas: Does the Debt Actually Matter?

We are used to hearing absolutely gigantic numbers about how much debt our country has and how we keep adding to it through government deficits every year. Politicians frequently remind us that this is an enormous burden, one that we are passing on to our children. But recently, some economists have argued that we should stop worrying so much.

They say that this is just money we owe to ourselves, or that eventually our economy will grow so big that we won’t really have to pay the money back at all. But our guest today economist Steve Robinson of the Concord Coalition begs to differ. He says the debt definitely does matter…and he’s here to explain why.