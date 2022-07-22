Cail & Company LIVE with Carole Douglis & Tom Raffio

On today’s episode of “Cail & Company LIVE,” Ken interviews Carole Douglis, Co – Author of the book, “Climate Restoration: The Only Future that Will Sustain the Human Race.”

Carole Douglis is an award-winning writer and strategic communicator specializing in climate, environment, and international development. She has published in the Atlantic, Harper’s, Psychology Today, World Watch, Wilderness, and National Geographic Society (NGS) books. Her chapter on climate and civilization was the NGS’s first serious foray into climate change. She is also a major author of the original National Geographic’s Guide to the National Parks.

For more information on Carole, please visit https://www.caroledouglis.com/about

Ken also interviews Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, joins the show to chat about the recent stats of the Red Sox and everything sports!