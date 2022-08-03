The New England Take: Professor Kimberly Perrotta, Manchester Community College

Professor Kimberly Perrotta, Manchester Community College, discusses their new Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program and how they hope it will address the shortage of healthcare workers in the state. Learn about their programs at https://www.mccnh.edu/academics/programs/nursing

