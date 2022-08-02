Capitol Closeup: Behind the Scenes on the Deal to Lower Drug Prices

Paul interviews Max Richtman, President of the National Committee to to Preserve Medicare and Social Security about the recently announced US Senate deal finally allowing the Government to negotiate with the Pharmaceutical industry for lower Medicare Prescription drug prices for key drugs. While most of the attention has been focused on the climate change provisions and the fact of a deal, which came as a surprise even to Washington insiders, the Medicare Prescription Drug Reforms are big news. Paul and Max take us behind the scenes about the original dead-of-night 2003 deal to prohibit drug price negotiations and the challenging path to this historic deal. They also cover late breaking good news on insulin prices with a tip of the hat to Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

