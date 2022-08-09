The New England Take: Dr. Kenneth Thorpe

Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, PhD from Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University discusses legislation and price structure around treatment of diabetes. Learn more about the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease at https://www.fightchronicdisease.org

