Ken interviews Dennis Martin, a vocalist and harmonica player for “Dr. Harps Blues Revue Band” and Don Springer, Commander of the CMVA Chapter 5-2. They chat about their upcoming “8th Annual Blues Festival” on August 27th from 12-4 at the Londonderry Town Common.

For more information on the “8th Annual Blues Festival” and to learn more about CMVA Chapter 5-2, please visit their website at https://combatvets52.com/