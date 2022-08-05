Cail & Company LIVE with Tom Raffio, Mike Ramshaw & Jason Reid

Ken Cail and Co-Host Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, chat with Mike Ramshaw, President of the New Hampshire Fishercats. They discuss their upcoming event on September 10th called the “Granite State Baseball Dinner,” presented by Delta Dental.

To learn more about this event or purchase your tickets, please visit https://www.milb.com/new-hampshire/community/granite-state-baseball-dinner

Ken also interviews Jason Reid, Senior NFL writer at ESPN and Author of ““Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means For America.”

For more about Jason Reid, please visit https://espnpressroom.com/us/bios/jason-reid/