The New England Take: The Importance of Cybersecurity

Deputy Commissioner DJ Bettencourt of the New Hampshire Insurance Department discusses the ever changing world of cybersecurity and the insurance options available to protect businesses and consumers. This is a sponsored segment presented by the New Hampshire Insurance Department, more from them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

Read the article here https://www.nhbr.com/as-cybersecurity-insurance-premiums-rise-what-can-businesses-do-to-cope/

