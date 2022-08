On today’s episode, Ken interviews David Maraniss. He is a New York Times bestselling author and associate editor at The Washington Post. He is a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and won a Pulitzer for National Reporting for his 1992 coverage of then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton.

For more information on David and his most recent book,”Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” please visit his website: https://davidmaraniss.com/