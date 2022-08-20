Beyond Politics: New Polling Shows How Abortion Could Be Giving Dems the Winning Edge In Key Races

A new, highly-regarded poll from the St. Anselm’s Institute of Politics is providing the best understanding yet of the politics of abortion after the Supreme Court’s historic ruling ending Roe v. Wade. Neil Levesque, Executive Director at the IOP, takes us inside what they found, including how they are differentiating between people’s personal views and how they will behave politically, and why this issue really could provide a winning edge for Democrats in some of the nation’s most closely contested races this November.

Also, the poll provides new data on the overall political environment and helps fill in the story of what’s happened in politics over the past year, and where things may go next.