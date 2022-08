Chris Hill, host of the country’s #1 stock investing radio show, joins Matt to dive into the question of whether we are actually in a recession, and whether that question really matters. There are confusing, contradictory market signs, promising indications, and warnings that could spell trouble ahead. Chris and Matt try to untangle the indications from jobs, retailer’s earnings, stock market performance, GDP growth, and hiring to understand what the big picture really is.

