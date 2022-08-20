Beyond Politics: Brennen Center’s Caroline Fredrickson on the Republican Party’s Turn to Lawlessness

Since the FBI search on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home more than a week ago, the response from Republican office holders has been to demonize the Department of Justice, FBI, and law-enforcement in general. Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the FBI to be “destroyed and defunded,” and the echoes of that exact sentiment have sounded throughout Republican Party leadership. Our guest today identifies a growing pattern of opposing the rule of law and celebrating lawlessness at the heart of the Republican Party.

Caroline Fredrickson is a Senior Fellow at the Brennen Center for Justice at NYU Law. She’s served as the President of the American Constitution Society and she’s a frequent guest on television and radio, including serving as a regular on-air commentator during Donald Trump’s impeachments. She regularly contributes opinion pieces for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other news outlets, the most recent of which was “The Lawless G.O.P. Response to the Raid at Mar-a-Lago” in the New York Times.