New Hampshire Bulletin: Other Vaccines, Online Data, and Maternity Wards

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmons of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss proposed changes for school vaccine mandates, digitizing government records, and maternity ward closures. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com
