The New England Take: Rev. Heidi Carrington Heath

Rev. Heidi Carrington Heath, Executive Director of New Hampshire Council of Churches, discusses the council and her response to the Free State Movement’s list of “woke” churches. Read New Hampshire Public Radio’s article written by Paul Cuno-Booth on the subject at https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2022-08-23/n-h-churches-condemn-wokeness-list-saying-it-could-spur-harassment

