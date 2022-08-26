Beyond Politics: Top Republican Pollster Weighs in on Whether Dems have Turned the Tide

We work very hard on this show to get out of our bubble and challenge our perceptions about what is happening, so that we don’t end up just living in a political echo chamber. There’s no better way to do that for Democrat than to hear from one the very top Republican pollsters working today.

Right now, the big question is whether there is a real shift going on in politics…is it just a case of Democrats over tilting on a bit of good news, or is it based on real, tangible signs that voters’ fundamental views and drivers of politics are changing? We’ve heard from Democratic analysts, and now, we get insights from Whit Ayres, a leading Washington, D.C. political consultant with over 30 years of experience in polling and survey research for high profile political campaigns and associations.

He’s the Founder and President of North Star Opinion Research, a national public opinion and public affairs research firm where he provides message development and strategic insights to high level political clients including Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Jim Inhofe, John Kennedy, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Whit’s comments and analysis appear in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and numerous regional newspapers as well as National Public Radio.