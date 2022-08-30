The New England Take: Nathaniel M. Robbins, MD on race in Neurology

Nathaniel M. Robbins, MD of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center discusses his new article in the science journal Neurology, titled “Black Patients Matter in Neurology: Race, Racism, and Race-Based Neurodisparities.”

Read the article at https://n.neurology.org/content/99/3/106

