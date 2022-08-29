Beyond Politics: Debunking Republican Attacks on Tax Enforcement

In the past week, Republican attacks on the Inflation Reduction Act around how it funds tax enforcement have gotten downright scary, claiming that the IRS will use the additional funding to hire thousands of armed agents and threaten Americans’ life and liberty. It’s nonsense, but it’s nothing new.

Back in December, we did an episode of Great Ideas that ran through the myths, realities, and partisan lies that were emerging then about tax enforcement…and most of it applies just as much now as it did then.