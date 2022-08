Ken Cail welcomes two special guests on to his show Eric Lindberg and Brad Myrick.

Singer, multi-instrumentalist, & composer Eric Lindberg has several albums of original music, deftly blending blues, funk, Americana, & more.

Brad Myrick is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer, educator & music businessman. Brad is also the founder and co-owner of NH Music Collective, a booking, production, and artist development business.