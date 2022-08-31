Facing The Future: Cancelling College Debt as Another Potential Government Shutdown Looms

This week on Facing the Future, we will look at the fiscal and policy impact of President Biden’s controversial decision to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for every student who owes money on loans to pay for college. It could cost taxpayers another half a trillion dollars. And we’ll also take a look at what might be holding Congress up as they face a deadline of exactly one month to pass a stop-gap budget measure to keep the government funded and avoid another costly federal shutdown.

