The New England Take: Greg Moore, AFP-NH

State Director Greg Moore of Americans For Prosperity – New Hampshire discusses their 2022 Legislative Scorecard and the policies they are focused on heading into the fall. Check out their scorecard at https://nhscorecard.com/

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

