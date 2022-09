Today on “Cail & Company LIVE,” we welcome Vernadette Broyles and Rick Santos. Vernadette is the President, General Counsel, and founder of Child and Parental Rights Campaign, Inc. and Rick Santos, the head coach for the New Hampshire Wildcats football team, joins the show to chat about the Wildcat’s first win of the season!

To learn more about the Child and Parental Rights Campaign, please visit their website at https://childparentrights.org/