Ken Cail interviews Ted Diers, Assistant Director of the NH Department of Environmental Services and a New London resident Tayler Mattos. A former Kearsarge Regional High School basketball standout.

Tayler, who led the Cougars to their first Division Three title in 2017 and was the Division Three Player of the Year in that same season, also won the Division Two Player of the Year award in 2018. He recently signed a contract to play professional basketball in the Republic of Malta.