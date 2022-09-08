Beyond Politics: We’re in the End Times Now

By which we mean the homestretch toward the midterms, with 9 weeks until election day, and the outcome depending on voters’ priorities between inflation and autocracy. But also, President Biden’s big speech last week depicted a country on the brink of a total meltdown, with MAGA forces poised to upend 250 years of democracy. Are we actually that close to the brink, and if so, was his speech the right thing to do? Plus, if we’re so close to a MAGA takeover of government, why are Democrats promoting MAGA candidates?