Capitol Closeup: NH Journal’s Michael Graham | The Real Difference Between Republicans and Democrats

Paul and Michael Graham of the NH Journal engage in a rollicking conversation that rolls from Michael’s start as a professional standup comedian to the editor of NH’s leading conservative right wing news source. Along the way they dive into the differences between Democrats and Republicans and run down the upcoming Republican primaries in NH’s gubernatorial and Federal races. A lively and fun conversation from opposite sides of the aisle.
