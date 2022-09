Christina Fitzpatrick, State Director for AARP – New Hampshire, joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss the upcoming state primary, tips for voting, and important issues to voters age 50+. More information at https://aarp.org/NHvotes and https://sos.nh.gov/elections.

