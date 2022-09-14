This week on Facing the Future, we talk to University of New Hampshire demographer Ken Johnson about the historically low growth in US population, thanks to a 14-year trend of declining fertility rates. It has major implications for future economic growth and the federal budget. Plus, we’ll look at the latest inflation numbers, which went slightly higher in August after a decline the previous month.
Home Facing the Future Facing The Future: Declining US Fertility Rates amid Stubbornly High Inflation