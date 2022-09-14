Capitol Closeup: The BIG NH Primary Preview Show

Paul and veteran NH political reporter Kevin Landrigan break down the primary races in New Hampshire. Governor Chris Sununu faces a test of his strength with independents against three primary opponents. The Republican race for the US senate nomination has gotten hot and heavy.

In the Spring Incumbent Maggie Hassan was seen as vulnerable. Now, Democrats are breathing easier. With the national parties spending millions, a late endorsement by the Governor, but without any endorsement from former President Trump. the Republicans appear poised to choose a bombastic MAGA conspiracy theorist as their candidate.