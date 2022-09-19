The New England Take: The Wages of Crying Life

Harvard Law Professor Leah Plunkett and Rath, Young and Pignatelli’s Michael Lewis discuss their law review article, “The Wages of Crying Life: What States Must Do to Protect Children After the Fall of Roe” and the protection of children at the state level. Read the article at https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4211790

