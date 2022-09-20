The New England Take: The Old Farmer’s Almanac

Editor Janice Stillman of The Old Farmer’s Almanac dives into the latest edition of their almanac that was just released, the history of it, and what to expect for this coming winter. More from them and pick up a copy at https://www.almanac.com

