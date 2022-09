On today’s episode of “Cail & Company LIVE,” Ken interviews Rick Santos, the Head Coach for the New Hampshire Wildcats football team.

Ken also interviews Brian Coombes & Justin Cohn from Rocking Horse Studio in Pittsfield, NH. They talk about Rocking Horse Music Club ‘s new album “Circus Of Wire Dolls,” which released on Friday.

