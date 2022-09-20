Beyond Politics: What a 2nd Trump Term Would Actually Look Like

Brookings Institution expert Jonathan Rauch breaks down his amazing viral article for The Atlantic, “Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This,” detailing a nightmarish future with an unprecedented assault on the agencies, military, courts, and democracy. Rauch is the author of eight books and a contributing writer to The Atlantic. He was the recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. For the video of this podcast, subscribe to The Takedown on YouTube.