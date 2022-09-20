Capitol Closeup: Republican Commentator Alicia Preston | Bringing the Republican Party Back from MAGAism

Paul Interviews Alicia Preston, a native New Hampshire Republican strategist, consultant, writer, radio personality who grew up in a divided political household and now represents the “Republican of conscience” wing of the GOP. She believes in traditional, conservative Republican values and rejects the MAGA/Trump approach to politics. They cover her fascinating career from radio and TV news to rubbing elbows with would be Presidents. They discuss the recent polling about the critical New Hampshire races.
