Facing The Future: The Concord Coalition Turns 30!

This week on Facing the Future, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Concord Coalition by hearing from both national co-chairs of the organization, Democrat and former Nebraska Senator and Governor Bob Kerrey and Republican former Missouri Senator Jack Danforth, about current and future fiscal challenges facing the United States. We are also joined by Rich Ashooh, the coalition’s very first New Hampshire state director, who later served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce under President Trump.

