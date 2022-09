Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning discusses covering the 50+ age demographic and hospital availability in New Hampshire. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

We discussed her article “Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients” that you can read at https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/09/21/hospital-beds-are-full-but-not-with-covid-19-patients/