The New England Take: “Divisive Concepts” in Court

A. J. Kierstead is joined by Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin to discuss the “Divisive Concepts” law having oral arguments in US District Court. Read his article at https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/09/20/after-oral-arguments-four-things-to-watch-in-lawsuit-against-banned-concepts-law/

